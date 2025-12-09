90.90 lakh SHGs formed under DAY-NRLM: MoS Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani

New Delhi, Dec 9 Minister of State for Rural Development Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani said on Tuesday that the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana – National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM) is working in 7,156 blocks of 745 districts across 34 states and UTs (except Delhi and Chandigarh), and a total of 90.90 lakh SHGs have been formed so far.

Since the inception of the Yojana till October 2025, the maximum number of 11.92 lakh SHGs are in West Bengal.

Among other top states, there are 10.97 lakh SHGs in Bihar, 8.55 lakh SHGs in Andhra Pradesh, 8.42 lakh SHGs in Uttar Pradesh and 6.40 lakh SHGs in Maharashtra, the MoS said in reply to a question in Lok Sabha.

Asked if the government proposes to increase financial allocations and livelihood assistance under DAY-NRLM, considering inflation and rising rural livelihood needs, Pemmasani said, "The financial allocations to the States/UTs under DAY-NRLM are made on the basis of the poverty ratio."

The government, in its annual budgeting exercise, provides enhanced financial allocations to extend livelihood assistance to Self Help Groups in the form of capitalisation support (Revolving Funds/RF and Community Investment Fund/CIF) as well as for other mission activities, said the MoS.

Pemmasani said that based on the utilisation of funds and the assessed needs of the States/UTs, additional allocations are provided to them within the mission's annual overall budgetary provision.

"In order to enhance livelihood support to the SHG members and enable them to become 'Lakhpati Didi', the government has allocated the highest amount in the year 2024-25 in the last five years," said the MoS.

Asked about any delays in releasing funds to Tamil Nadu under DAY-NRLM in the last three years, Pemmasani said that there have been none, and the Union government released funds to Tamil Nadu on time after receipt of proposals under the NRLM.

