929 cartoons of illegal liquor seized in Assam's Biswanath, two held: Police

A huge quantity of illegal liquor was seized from a truck and two accused were arrested in Biswanath district, a senior official here said.

Acting upon the information of illegal liquor being transported in the state, a team from Behali and Borgang police stations with the help of Lakhimpur district police launched an operation, intercepted a truck, and seized a huge quantity of illegal liquor with a market value of around Rs 37 lakh, he said.

"We recovered 929 cartoons of illegal liquor from the truck which were kept hidden in cement blocks. Recovered 24,516 bottles of illegal liquor and arrested two persons," Biswanath Superintendent of Police Navin Singh said.

The arrested accused are identified as Liu Singh and Dinku Singh.

Further investigations are underway, the SP said.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor