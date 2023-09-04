94 dengue cases confirmed in Gurugram this year

Gurugram, Sep 4 Despite several measures and multiple awareness programmes, Gurugram has reported 96 dengue cases so far this year

As of Sunday, a total of 4,178 suspect cases of dengue were reported.

Patients who were diagnosed with dengue and malaria complained of high fever, sweating, headache, vomiting, abdominal pain, muscle pain and traces of blood in their stool.

According to data collected by the district health department and the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), the highest number of suspected cases of dengue and malaria was reported from DLF Phase-1, Sector-80, Sushant Lok and Wazirabad.

According to doctors, the season for dengue haemorrhagic fever usually starts in June and lasts till mid-December.

The district malaria office, which is the vector control department, has initiated various curative and preventive steps to control the spread of the disease.

“We have organised medical camps in the high-risk areas of the city and remote areas Also the medical representatives encourage people not to avoid these vector-borne decease. Our volunteers regularly encourage people to take proper medical care to keep away from these decreases. Aedes aegypti mosquito which causes both dengue and chikungunya thrives in fresh, stagnant water, which is often found in abundance in such colonies,” chief medical officer Virender Yadav said.

Meanwhile, doctors feel that there is a need to increase the number of beds in the Civil Hospital, as the number of patients is expected to rise in the coming weeks.

“We are taking precautionary measures as we are witnessing a huge number of patients with dengue and malaria symptoms. We encourage people to get tested even if they have a normal fever,” Yadav said.

The officials also said that to control the spread of the disease, the department is spreading awareness through campaigns, SMS, fogging, and setting up a separate dengue ward in the civil hospital, among others.

Yadav informed that gambusia fish is very effective in preventing mosquitoes from growing.

