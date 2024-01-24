94,680 youth in J&K provided self-employment opportunities in one day

Srinagar, Jan 24 J&K Lt Governo, Manoj Sinha said on Wednesday that 94,680 youth were provided entrepreneurship and self-employment opportunities in a day.

J&K created a new record by distributing sanction letters to set up new units and startups that will fulfill the dreams of the youth as they will become job givers and not job seekers.

Sinha said that under Ghar Ghar KCC Abhiyaan, about 2 lakh farmers were provided with Kisan credit cards to ensure they have access to reliable, adequate and affordable credit.

"I see a new revolution is under way in Agri & Allied Sector that will construct new pathways for UT's prosperity. Swarozgar Utsav for entrepreneurship and self-employment covered all Panchayats of J&K and J&K Bank will provide Rs 1,384 crore to set up new units & Startups.

"We'll provide training & supportive infrastructure to create sustainable employment for more youth in these units," he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor