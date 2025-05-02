94.93 per cent students pass matriculation exam in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, May 2 The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) in Odisha on Friday released the results of matriculation or the High School Certificate (HSC) examination held in the state.

While addressing a press conference at Cuttack, School and Mass Education Minister Nityananda Gond announced that 94.93 per cent out of the total students who appeared in the class 10 board examinations this year have passed.

He informed during the press meeting that as many as 5,02,417 regular students appeared for the examination held this year. Out of this, 4,84,863 students -- 2,40,251 boys and 2,44,612 girls -- passed the examination with the qualifying percentage of 94.93 per cent.

The S&ME minister also noted that girls again outshone the boys in Class 10 board examination results this year with the female students recording 96 per cent pass percentage.

The boys have recorded a pass percentage of 94 per cent.

District-wise, the best performance in terms of qualifying percentage was from Gajapati district while Koraput district recorded the lowest pass percentage this year.

As per the information shared by the board, 99.35 per cent students in Gajapati district have passed the class 10 examination while 92.83 per cent students passed the exam in Koraput district.

Gond also noted that 3,273 schools in the state have registered 100 per cent results this year.

The S&ME Minister said that 1,812 students passed the exam in the A1 grade, scoring 90 per cent and above. It is worth mentioning that as many as 5,10,779 students filled up the registration forms to appear in the Class 10 board examination this year.

Of this, 5,02,417 students appeared in the examination this year. The minister informed that the department will hold an inquiry to find out why some students failed to appear in the exams despite doing the registration.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor