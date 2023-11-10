95-year-old woman killed in Mumbai building fire

Mumbai, Nov. 10 In a Dhanteras tragedy, a 95-year old woman was killed in a major fire that engulfed a flat in suburban Mumbai late in Friday, the BMC Disaster Control said.

The blaze was reported from Flat No 201 on the second floor of the 12-storied Vile Grand Residency in Vile Parle East suburb around 8 pm.

The fire quickly spread to the entire house, reducing the furniture, fittings, electrical and electronic items in the flat to ashes.

A woman trapped inside the burning flat, identified as Harshada J. Pathak, was rushed to the R.N. Cooper Hospital by police where she was declared dead on admission.

The cause of the fire - which was extinguished soon afterwards - is being probed.

