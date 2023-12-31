97 detained as Thane cops bust big pre-New Year Eve rave party

Thane (Maharashtra), Dec 31 In a major swoop, the Thane Police busted a pre-New Year Eve rave party with drugs and liquor flowing freely at a private place, and detained 95 youngsters and two organisers, officials said here on Sunday.

Following a tip-off, around 3 a.m., a large posse of Thane Police descended on the party venue on a desolate spot at the Vadavali Creek, adjacent to the Thane Creek on Ghodbunder Road, a short distance away from the Kasarvadavali Police Station.

Till dawn, around 95 youngsters, including five women from Thane and surroundings were detained and then sent for medical tests and other protocols, besides two organisers of the event.

The police found large quantities of liquor, several types of drugs, narcotics and other illicit stuff at the venue which have been seized, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Shivraj Patil, who supervised the operation along with men of Units 2 & 5.

The recoveries include 70 gms charas, 0.41 gms LSD, 2.10 gms ecstasy pills, 200 gms ganja, assorted bottles of beers, wine and hard liquors, totally valued at over Rs 8 lakhs. The police also seized the music systems, 29 motorcycles and other materials from the spot.

The party spot was a private plot, and the event included loud music, singing and dancing in full swing, though it could not be confirmed whether any entry fees were levied illegally.

The police have initiated proceedings against the two party organisers and others under various sections of the liqour laws and NDPS Act.

Expressing concerns, a local social activist Dr. Binu Varghese said the party venue was barely a stone’s throw away from the police establishments and wondered how they didn’t get a hint of the event -- in the home town of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

As per preliminary information, the revelers were invited for the party secretly through social media with the location maps thrown in, by the event organisers, both said to be residents of Thane.

Top officials including DCP Patil, plus his team from the local police and Crime Branch Units 2 & 5, were present during the early morning raid, when a large number of locals turned up to witness the goings-on.

After the action on Sunday, police in the district and other cities like Mumbai or Pune, have tightened vigil and security ahead of the New Year Eve 2024 celebrations, especially keeping alert for sale, possession or consumption of drugs.

