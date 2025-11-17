98.32 pc Enumeration Forms distributed in 12 states under SIR Phase II: ECI

New Delhi, Nov 17 The Election Commission of India (ECI) said on Monday that over 50.11 crore (98.32 per cent) elector-specific Enumeration Forms have been distributed in 12 States and Union Territories as part of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) Phase II of electoral rolls.

In a Daily Bulletin, the ECI said that all 12 participating States and UTs have achieved 100 per cent printing of elector-specific Enumeration Forms (EFs), while distribution has crossed 98.32 per cent overall.

The ECI said the states have distributed 50,11,75,907 EFs, while the process of digitisation of EFs has been completed in relation to 4,42,64,069. Goa and Lakshadweep have achieved 100 per cent EF distribution.

The bulletin said that till October 27, there were 50,97,44,423 electors in the 12 states.

The SIR Phase II, which runs from November 4 to December 4, involves door-to-door verification and updating of voter details through Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and Booth Level Agents (BLAs) appointed by recognised political parties.

The States and UTs taking part in SIR Phase II are Goa, Lakshadweep, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Puducherry, Kerala and Chhattisgarh.

Larger states such as Uttar Pradesh reported distribution of 15.27 crore printed EFs (98.90 per cent) and Madhya Pradesh 5.71 crore EFs (99.63 per cent).

West Bengal has distributed 7.63 crore EFs (99.56 per cent), said the bulletin.

Some States and UTs, however, reported moderately lower EF distribution percentages. Kerala (95.68 per cent), Tamil Nadu (94.31 per cent) and Puducherry (94.35 per cent),

The bulletin also noted that all recognised political parties have been urged to appoint more Booth Level Agents (BLAs) to ensure transparency during household verification, especially in high-density constituencies.

The Commission underscored that the large-scale mobilisation of 5.33 lakh BLOs and 10.41 lakh BLAs reflects its commitment to maintaining updated electoral rolls ahead of upcoming polls in several States.

With just under three weeks left in the enumeration period, the ECI is expected to push for completion in lagging regions to ensure that the final electoral rolls are updated comprehensively.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor