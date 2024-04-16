99 per cent voters slip distributed for 1st phase of LS polls in MP: CEO

Bhopal, April 16 Madhya Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Anupam Rajan on Monday said preparations for the first phase of the Lok Sabha election in six constituencies of the state were in full swing, and voter slips have been distributed to more than 99 per cent of the electorate.

The voter slip has a QR code also.

In the first phase, voting will be held on April 19 in six parliamentary constituencies - Sidhi, Shahdol (ST), Jabalpur, Mandla (ST), Balaghat, and Chhindwara.

The total number of voters is 1,13 09, 638 and the voter slips containing QR codes have been distributed to 1, 12,18,550 voters.

The distribution of voter slips has also started in the seven parliamentary constituencies where voting is to be held in the second phase on April 26, Rajan said.

Voters will be able to get important information including the name, number, and helpline number of their polling station through the voter information slip with the QR code.

The elections for 29 Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh will be held in four phases - April 19, 26, May 7 and 13.

