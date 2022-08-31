A celebration of Indo-Nepali culture at Hartalika Teej eventlhi

Indo-Nepali culture was celebrated at a function held to mark Hartalika Teej in the national capital with members of the Nepali community participating with great enthusiasm.

Union Minister of State Meenakshi Lekhi and independent MP Navneet Rana also participated in the event that was organised by the Hamro Swabhiman Trust - a social wing of Patanjali Yogpeeth.

Many cultural dance performances were held during the event and the Yoga guru Baba Ramdev also felicitated guests from Nepal and talked about the significance of Indo-Nepali culture.

Hartalika Teej is a festival observed mainly by women and girls and is a special occasion for the people of north India and Nepal.

Minister of State (MoS) Meenakshi Lekhi talked about the significance of 'Guru' and 'Maa', while attending the event.

"First of all, I would like to congratulate every woman here for the Hartalika Teej. I wish for the long life of all my brothers, whose wives are doing this festival for their husbands. In life, the two most important people in our lives are our Maa (mother) and our Guru (teacher)," MoS Lekhi said at the event,

"Today we are celebrating our rich culture at the event. Hartalika Teej is a festival celebrated in India and Nepal. Nepali-speaking Indians also celebrate the festival. Women celebrate this festival by keeping a fast for their husbands, a great showcase of our rich culture. Except for Sikkim, the Nepali culture was getting ignored in our country, so today we have tried to organize the event to showcase the Indo-Nepalese culture," Ramdev said at the event.

Independent MP Navneet Rana also participated in the event..

Among those who participated in the festival was Ambassador of Nepal to India author Sanu Lama, writer and poet Kedar Nath Gurung and percussionist Kaajee Singh among others.

An award ceremony titled 'Gaurav Samman' was also held to honour legendary personalities who have made exemplary contributions to their respective fields.

Cultural dance performances were held at the event.

( With inputs from ANI )

