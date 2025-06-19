A father's fears, a son's fate and duty: Indian journalist in Iran survives bombing by seconds

Lucknow, June 19 Ameer Abbas Zaidi, a resident of Lucknow, is filled with emotions of gratitude as well as anxiety after learning that his son narrowly escaped a bombing in Iran — just seconds before the missile struck the building where he worked.

Zaidi’s son Ravish has been working with a news channel in Iran for the past 15 years. Based in one of the country’s major cities, he has built his life there with his family.

Tragically, his wife passed away on September 23 last year, after which Ravish had briefly returned to India before heading back to Iran.

“We tried contacting him, but couldn’t get through,” Zaidi told IANS. “Then a news channel reported that the building where he works was bombed. That’s when we realised something terrible had happened.”

The building attack coincided with the day of Ravish's mother's death anniversary, adding a deeper layer of emotional turmoil for the family.

"As a father, my heart sank," said Zaidi. “But later, Ravish told me that he had stepped out just seconds before the missile hit. He survived by pure luck. After the attack, he even went back inside to cover the news", he added.

Zaidi said Ravish downplayed the dangers when they finally spoke. “He told me, ‘Humari kismat mein shahadat nahi thi, isliye bach gaye. Duty kar rahe hain (Martyrdom wasn't written in my fate, so I survived. I am doing my duty)."

"Strangely, this attack happened on the same day when my wife died," said Zaidi.

Despite the incident, Ravish has no plans to leave Iran.

According to him, life in major Iranian cities continues normally. “He said it doesn’t feel like a war zone. People are calm, the country is beautiful, and Iranians are very hospitable,” Zaidi added.

Airports in Iran remain closed amid rising regional tensions, limiting any possibilities of Ravish's immediate return.

While the situation is volatile, Zaidi says he trusts his son’s judgment but cannot help worrying. “He’s doing his duty. I’m proud of him — but as a father, I just want him safe.”

With regional tensions showing no signs of easing, Zaidi’s story is a poignant reminder of the human cost and personal bravery behind the headlines.

