A look at caste dynamics in third term of PM Modi-led government

New Delhi, June 9 Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accompanied by 71 ministers, was sworn in for a third consecutive term at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday. The composition of the cabinet showcases a delicate balance of caste dynamics within the BJP-led NDA government.

The new Team Modi comprises 30 Cabinet ministers, 5 Ministers of State with Independent charge, and 36 Ministers of State.

The ministerial allocations in the coalition government under PM Modi have been done to strike a regional balance while also addressing caste equations.

The new team of PM Modi comprises 21 ministers from the General category, 27 from the OBC (Other Backward Classes), 10 from the SC (Scheduled Caste), 5 from the ST (Scheduled Tribe), and 5 from minority communities.

The list of ministers under the General category include Amit Shah, S. Jaishankar, Mansukh Mandaviya, Rajnath Singh, Jitin Prasada, Jayant Chaudhary, Dharmendra Pradhan, Ravneet Bittu, Nitin Gadkari, Piyush Goyal, Manohar Lal Khattar, Jitendra Singh, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Sanjay Seth, Ram Mohan Naidu, Sukanta Majumdar, Prahlad Joshi, JP Nadda, Giriraj Singh, Lalan Singh, Satish Chandra Dubey, and others.

Among the OBC ministers, notable names include CR Patil, Pankaj Chaudhary, Anupriya Patel, BL Verma, Raksha Khadse, Pratap Rao Jadhav, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Rao Inderjit Singh, Krishnapal Gurjar, Bhupender Yadav, Bhagirath Chaudhary, Annpurna Devi, Shobha Karandlaje, HD Kumaraswamy, Nityanand Rai, and others.

Among the SC ministers, notable individuals such as SP Baghel, Kamlesh Paswan, Ajay Tamta, Ramdas Athawale, Veerendra Kumar, Savitri Thakur, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Chirag Paswan, Jitan Ram Manjhi, and Ramnath Thakur are included.

In the list of ST ministers, names like Jual Oram, Shripad Yesso Naik, and Sarbananda Sonowal are mentioned.

