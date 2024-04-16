A lot at stake for three former Karnataka CMs in Lok Sabha election fray

Bengaluru, April 16 Victory is essential for three former Chief Ministers of Karnataka who are contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, as any electoral setback can push them to the political backstage from the frontline.

The trio in question -- former BJP Chief Ministers Basavaraj Bommai and Jagadish Shettar, and ex-CM H.D. Kumaraswamy of the JD-S -- is expected to play big roles in national politics.

Bommai is contesting the Haveri Lok Sabha seat, Shettar has been fielded from Belagavi, while Kumaraswamy is the NDA nominee from Mandya.

The involvement of former Chief Ministers has turned these constituencies into high-profile seats, where it has become a matter of prestige for the supporters of these three prominent leaders to ensure their victory.

For Kumaraswamy, winning the elections is crucial, especially after his party stitched an alliance with the BJP-led NDA with both parties announcing that the tie-up is not confined to the Lok Sabha polls only as they will continue to fight the Congress together in the days to come.

Kumaraswamy, whose nomination is aimed at boosting the prospects of the NDA candidates in southern Karnataka, is pitted against industrialist Venkataramane Gowda of the Congress.

While many feel that the chances of Gowda, a fresh face in electoral politics, look slim against a seasoned politician like Kumaraswamy, Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress President D.K. Shivakumar is backing his party nominee to hand defeat to the former Chief Minister in Mandya.

In case of an unfavorable verdict, Kumaraswamy might lose his bargaining power significantly with the BJP's national leadership. It would also mean that the Vokkaliga community, which forms the core support base for the JD-S, is no longer backing him with Shivakumar emerging as their preferred choice.

With some of his close confidantes joining the Congress and taking pot-shots at his family, Kumaraswamy wants to redeem his frontline position in state politics and a victory in Mandya will give him the much-needed boost.

The elections are also crucial for Jagadish Shettar, as a defeat in Belagavi might signal the end of his political career.

Shettar, who had quit the BJP ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections, rejoined the party in January this year. In Belagavi, he faces Mrinal Hebbalkar of the Congress, a fresh face in electoral politics and the son of state minister Laxmi Hebbalkar, who's known to be close to Shivakumar.

Upping the ante against the former Chief Minister, Shivakumar has claimed that Shettar’s plight will be miserable in a couple of months when he will repent his decision to return to the BJP.

The upcoming elections are also crucial for the political career of Basavaraj Bommai.

To recall, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had declared last year that the Assembly elections will be fought under the leadership of Bommai. However, the party later decided to contest under the collective leadership of the BJP.

Sources close to Bommai said that he has been handpicked by the party high command for his abilities such as language fluency, oratory skills, and political knowledge.

Known for defending the party's stands with facts on the floor of the Assembly, Bommai is likely to be offered an important role if the BJP retains power at the Centre, and the former CM wins from Haveri.

However, a defeat can cause a setback to his political career as many young contenders are vying for important roles in the BJP.

Bommai is up against Congress' Anandswamy Gaddadevarmath in Haveri.

