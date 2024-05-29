'A non issue', Odisha CM reacts to BJP's jibe over 'controlling hand' after video with Pandian goes viral

Bhubaneswar, May 29 Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday accused the BJP of making a non-issue an issue following a video showing former bureaucrat V.K. Pandian controlling the CM's hand movements during an election meeting, triggering controversy in the state.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma shared a video on X, in which Pandian, a close aide of CM Patnaik, could be seen grabbing his trembling hand when the latter was addressing a public rally.

“This is a deeply distressing video. Shri VK Pandian ji is even controlling the hand movements of Shri Naveen Babu. I shudder to imagine the level of control a retired ex-bureaucrat from Tamil Nadu is currently exercising over the future of Odisha! BJP is determined to give back the reins of Odisha to the people of the state,” Sarma posted.

The video soon went viral with several BJP leaders, including the party’s IT cell chief Amit Malviya, sharing it on social media.

CM Patnaik on Tuesday released a video message in response to the allegations of the BJP, saying: “I believe the BJP, which is known to make non-issues into issues, is discussing my hands. This will certainly not work."

