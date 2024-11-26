A progressive, living document: President Murmu on 75th Consitution Day

New Delhi, Nov 26 President Droupadi Murmu, in her address at the 75th Constitution Day celebrations on Tuesday, hailed the Constitution of India as a "progressive and living document," emphasising its enduring relevance and transformative power in shaping the country's growth.

The Constitution Day (also known as Samvidhan Divas) event took place in the Central Hall of Parliament, attended by Vice President and Rajya Sabha Speaker Jagdeep Dhankhar, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, and members of both Houses of Parliament.

Along with the ceremonial address, the leaders also launched two books related to the Constitution, marking the historic occasion.

In her speech, President Murmu underscored the significance of the Constitution as the "most sacred book" of the nation.

"Today, we are not just witnesses but partners in this historic event," she said.

"75 years ago, in this very Central Hall of the Parliament, the Constituent Assembly undertook the monumental task of drafting a Constitution for a newly independent country."

Highlighting the contribution of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Constitution, President Murmu added, "Baba Saheb Ambedkar left an indelible mark on our Constitution, making it progressive and all-encompassing."

She went on to reflect on the strides made in recent years, particularly for the welfare of marginalised communities.

"The government has taken several steps for the upliftment of all sections of society, especially the weaker sections. The poor are now getting their own homes, and world-class infrastructure is being developed across the country," she noted.

The President further emphasised that the Constitution remains a "living and progressive document" that has enabled India to achieve the goals of social justice and inclusive development.

"Through our Constitution, we have achieved remarkable progress in social justice and inclusive development," she affirmed.

She urged all citizens to embody the constitutional ideals in their daily lives, stressing the importance of "fulfilling fundamental duties and working towards the national goal of a Viksit Bharat by 2047."

"I urge all citizens to adopt these ideals, to work together towards building a prosperous and self-reliant India," President Murmu said.

Addressing the need for cooperation across government branches, she remarked, "As per the Constitution, it is the duty of the Executive, Legislative, and Judicial branches to work together to improve the lives of ordinary citizens."

She also pointed out the landmark economic reform, the Goods and Services Tax (GST), as a major step forward post-independence. "The biggest improvement for the economic rights of our country after independence was the introduction of GST, and in 2008, the National Revenue and Expenditure Act was given constitutional status," she noted.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, speaking at the event, called the Indian Constitution a "masterpiece" that reflected the profound foresight and unwavering dedication of the Constitution's framers.

"This masterpiece is a tribute to the vision and commitment of the founding fathers of our Constitution, who, over three years, shaped the nation's future with decorum and dedication, focusing on consensus and understanding," he said.

In a pointed remark directed at the Opposition, Dhankhar said, "Disturbances in the political discourse threaten our democratic institutions. It is time to restore the sanctity of our democratic temples through constructive dialogue, debates, and meaningful discussions to better serve our people."

He also emphasised the deeper significance of the Constitution's opening words: "We the people," which, according to him, establish the citizen as the ultimate authority.

"The Preamble promises justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity to every citizen. It is our guiding star, especially when we face challenges," he said.

Vice President Dhankhar further urged the nation to "prioritise its duties towards sovereignty, unity, national interests, and environmental protection."

"We must commit fully to our fundamental duties, safeguard our national sovereignty, and work towards forging unity and progress," he said. "Our commitment to these values is crucial for achieving our vision of a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047, a nation that embodies progress, inclusion, and sustainability."

