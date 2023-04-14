"A symbol of knowledge and prodigy": President Murmu greets countrymen on Ambedkar Jayanti

New Delhi [India], April 14 : President Droupadi Murmu on Friday extended her greetings on the occasion of the 132nd birth anniversary of Dalit icon and the father of the Constitution, Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar.

Taking to Twitter, Murmu said, "I extend my heartiest greetings and best wishes to all fellow citizens on the occasion of the Birth Anniversary of the architect of our Constitution, Babasaheb Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar."

"A symbol of knowledge and prodigy, Dr. Ambedkar worked untiringly, even in adverse circumstances, as an educationist, legal expert, economist, politician and social reformer and spread knowledge for the welfare of the nation. His basic mantra - Educate, Orgze & struggle to bring the deprived community into the mainstream of society, will always remain relevant," she said.

She added that Ambedkar's unwavering faith in the rule of law and commitment to social and economic equality are the backbone of India's democracy.

"On this occasion, let us take a pledge to adopt the ideals and life values of Dr. Ambedkar and keep moving forward for creating an egalitarian and prosperous nation & society," she further stated.

Born on April 14, 1891, Ambedkar was an Indian jurist, economist, politician and social reformer who campaigned against social discrimination and supported the rights of women and workers. He died on December 6, 1956.

In 1990, Ambedkar was conferred with the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor