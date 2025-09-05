'A very happy Teachers Day', PM Modi hails their commitment and compassion

New Delhi, Sep 5 Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended Teachers' Day greetings on Friday, praising their dedication to nurturing minds, which is the foundation of a stronger and brighter future. He also paid tribute to former President Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, “Wishing everyone, particularly all hardworking teachers, a very happy #TeachersDay! The dedication of teachers to nurturing minds is the foundation of a stronger and brighter future. Their commitment and compassion are noteworthy.”

“We also remember the life and thoughts of Dr. S. Radhakrishnan, a distinguished scholar and teacher, on his birth anniversary,” the PM added in the post.

Teacher's Day is celebrated annually on this day to honour the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the country's second president, a revered philosopher, and an academic. It is a day to recognise and appreciate the contributions of teachers to society.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan saluted all the teachers helping students realise their dreams. He shared a picture of the beautiful sand art created by famous sand artist Sudarshan paying tributes to the country’s second President.

In his post on X, he wrote, “A wonderful tribute to teachers by Shri @sudarsansand. On Teachers’ Day, I salute all the gurus who are helping students realise their full potential. Their hard work and dedication is fostering excellence, illuminating lives and contributing to national development.”

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh warmly extended his greeting to all the teachers. “Greetings to all teachers on #TeachersDay. They are the guiding light who shape young minds, instill values and nurture future leaders. On this day, I also pay tribute to former President, Dr. S. Radhakrishnan, whose vision & wisdom remain an inspiration for generations,” he posted on X.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid heartfelt tributes to Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. “On the birth anniversary of former President, great educationist, ‘Bharat Ratna’ Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, humble tribute to him and hearty congratulations and best wishes to the people of the state on ‘Teachers’ Day’! His unparalleled contribution in establishing Indian culture and Vedanta philosophy on the global stage and in building a ‘Modern India-Educated India’ is an inspiration for all of us,” wrote the CM on his X handle in Hindi (loosely translated).

On this day every year, the President confers the National Awards to Teachers at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi. This prestigious annual award recognises outstanding teachers whose dedication and commitment have elevated the quality of education and profoundly impacted the lives of their students.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday interacted with the National Award-winning teachers. Speaking on the occasion, he lauded the natural respect Indian society holds for teachers, calling them a powerful force in nation-building. He emphasised that honouring teachers is not merely a ritual but a recognition of their lifelong dedication and impact.

