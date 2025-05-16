Aadhaar authentication surpasses 150 billion transactions, e-KYC surges 40 pc

New Delhi, May 16 In a significant feat, the total number of Aadhaar authentication transactions have crossed the 150 billion (15,011.82 crore) mark, the government said on Friday.

Moreover, the total number of eKYC transactions (37.3 crore) carried out during April is 39.7 per cent more than the numbers during the same period last year.

The cumulative number of e-KYC transactions has crossed 2,393 crore as on April 30, said the Ministry of Electronics and IT.

This is a milestone moment in the journey of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) and for the broader Aadhaar ecosystem, the ministry added.

Aadhaar-based authentication has been playing a stellar role in aiding ease of living, effective welfare delivery, and voluntarily availing various services offered by service providers.

In April alone, almost 210 crore Aadhaar authentication transactions were carried out, nearly 8 per cent more than the same month in 2024, informed the ministry.

Aadhaar e-KYC service continues to play a key role in improving customer experience and adding ease of doing business in sectors including banking and non-banking financial services.

The Artificial Intelligence-Machine Learning-based Aadhaar face authentication solutions developed in-house by UIDAI have been witnessing consistent traction.

In April, around 14 crore such transactions took place, indicative of the adoption of this authentication modality and how it is benefiting Aadhaar number holders seamlessly.

More than 100 entities, both in the government and private sectors, are using face authentication for the smooth delivery of benefits and services, said the ministry.

In FY25, Aadhaar number holders carried out more than 2,707 crore authentication transactions in 2024-25.

Aadhaar has been an enabler of the digital economy, and the increasing adoption shows its growing role across sectors, including banking, finance, telecom, and for the smooth delivery of benefits under various government schemes and services.

On April 21, UIDAI received the prestigious Prime Minister's Award for Excellence in Public Administration. This was presented under the Innovation category for UIDAI's Face Authentication modality.

