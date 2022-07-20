Aadhaar Card Update : No need to stand in line, update Aadhaar details from home

Aadhaar card is one of the most important documents. Aadhaar card is now required for many important things. This is why all the information on the Aadhaar card must be correct and accurate.

Many a times in haste people enter wrong details in Aadhaar card, due to which they have to face many problems later. If the name and address related details in your Aadhaar card are incorrect, now you can easily correct them from home. You can do this through mAadhaar app. Correcting details related to name, address, date of birth through the app is very easy and can be done in few minutes.

Let's see how you can update name and address details through mAadhaar app at home.

How to update?

For this first you need to download mAadhaarApp from play store or apple store.

If you want, you can also download directly by clicking on the links below.

Download the mAadhaar app from here

https://tinyurl.com/yx32kkeq (Android)

https://tinyurl.com/taj87tg (iOS)

After that you have to click on register my aadhaar and enter your aadhaar number and mobile number. After that you will get an OTP. After entering the OTP you will be logged into the app. After logging in, you will see your Aadhaar in the app, where you will see your name and the last 4 digits of your Aadhaar number. After this you click on My Aadhaar. Here you will see the column of Aadhaar Update, by clicking on it you have to enter captcha and click on Request OTP. After receiving the OTP, you will have an update window open where you can submit the name and address change. Meanwhile, a fee of Rs 50 will be charged for each update.

