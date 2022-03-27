Aadi Bazaar inaugurated at Gujarat's Kevadia

Keeping in line with the series of Aadi Bazaars - a celebration of the spirit of Tribal culture and cuisine, another one was inaugurated on Saturday at Ekta Nagar, Kevadia, Statue of Unity in Narmada district of Gujarat.

The 11-day long exhibition, organised by TRIFED of Ministry of Tribal Affairs, will conclude on April 5. It was inaugurated by Nimishaben Suthar, Minister of State for Tribal Development, Health, Family Welfare and Medical Education, Government of Gujarat in the presence of Dr Kuberbhai Manshukhbhai Dindor, Minister of State for Higher and Technical Education, Legislative and Parliamentary Affairs, Government of Gujarat; Ramsinh Rathwa, Chairman, TRIFED and other dignitaries.

"I am happy that TRIFED is continuing its endeavour in enhancing the livelihoods of tribals of India. The Aadi Bazaar will help disseminate tribal culture from across the country to a larger audience. This being a bustling and international tourist attraction will aid in this event being a success," Rathwa said.

The 11-day long festival will feature an exhibition-cum-sale of tribal handicrafts, art, paintings, fabric, jewellery from across 10 states of the country.

Another Aadi Bazaar at SAIL Exhibition Ground, Rourkela, Odisha will be held between 30th March and April 8, 2022. These Aadi Bazaars which represent the basic ethos of tribal life are a part of TRIFED's intensified efforts to improve the livelihoods of the underprivileged tribals, who have been majorly impacted in the past two years.

The Aadi Bazaar is an initiative that helps enable the economic welfare of these communities and bring them closer towards mainstream development, the Ministry of Tribal Affairs said.

( With inputs from ANI )

