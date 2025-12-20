Aaditya Thackeray slams BJP's 'Divide and Rule' policy; raises concern over Pune riverfront project

Pune, Dec 20 Ahead of the elections to the 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra, the Shiv Sena-UBT leader and former Minister Aaditya Thackeray, on Saturday, launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accusing it of inciting communal and linguistic tensions to remain in power in the state.

He alleged that the BJP's core strategy revolves around the "Divide and Rule" philosophy.

He criticised the current Maharashtra administration for what he termed "repressive tactics" and called upon the citizens to unite against such governance.

"The BJP is actively working to create rifts based on language and religion. There is a climate of suppression, and it is vital for people to come together to oppose it," said Aaditya Thackeray.

He contrasted this with his tenure as a Minister, claiming that the previous state administration prioritised transparency and presented the truth when citizens approached them with grievances.

He criticised the urban planning projects in Pune.

Aaditya Thackeray alleged that instead of deepening the Mula and Mutha riverbeds to prevent flooding, the current project is narrowing them.

He claimed that the narrowing of the riverbeds would lead to the submergence of 11 temples and four roads.

"They are masking destruction as development," he remarked, urging the people to demand accountability for the promises made by the current Mahayuti government versus the reality on the ground.

Despite the BJP holding power in the Pune Municipal Corporation, the Maharashtra and the Union government, the Shiv Sena-UBT leader noted that the expansion of Pune Airport remains stalled.

Aaditya Thackeray urged Pune's leadership to present a "report card" of their work, similar to the "Karun दाखवलं" (We did it) presentations showcased by his party.

He reiterated that "high-handedness and bullying" by the current Mahayuti government must be challenged by the people of Maharashtra.

The Shiv Sena-UBT leader also took a swipe at Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and the overall state of infrastructure in Maharashtra.

He reminded Chief Minister Fadnavis' previous promise to "adopt" Nashik, saying that the Tapovan area is currently facing degradation.

Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena-UBT led a scathing attack on the Mahayuti government questioning whether Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has become the "Pablo Escobar" of Maharashtra following massive drug seizures in his home district of Satara.

The Shiv Sena-UBT in an editorial in their mouthpiece 'Saamana' expressed a deep concern over the growing menace of drug mafias, land mafias, and gang wars in Pune and Satara -- districts neighboring each other and associated with Deputy Chief Ministers Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde respectively.

