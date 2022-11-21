Aaftab developed a lot of hate and anger towards Shraddha, burnt all her photographs

Aaftab Poonawala, arrested for the murder of Shraddha Walkar, seemed to reflect an unexplained outrage and hatred that he had apparently developed towards her of late, said a source, citing his interrogation. Not only did he disclose that he burnt her photographs, but he also confessed that out of anger, he transferred money from her account to his, which she allegedly owed him and never returned. Aaftab allegedly told investigators how he burnt three large-size photographs of Shraddha after the murder, said the source. Two of these were from their Uttarakhand trip, while the third one was at the Gateway of India in 2020. He first smashed the frames and then set them on fire.

Aaftab is accused of chopping Shraddha's body into multiple pieces after strangling her and keeping them in a fridge before disposing of them in Delhi over several days. The accused, who had rented a flat in the Mehrauli area where he committed the crime, was arrested on November 12.Poonawala killed Walkar in a fit of rage, he claimed that he panicked after she died. He then spent all night planning the ways he could dispose of the body without getting caught by local residents or the police. He then recalled all that he had seen on TV shows, including Dexter, and decided to put them to use,” said an investigator, citing Poonawala’s revelations.Officials sources associated with the technical investigation cell of the Delhi police claimed that the Delhi Police is trying to retrieve chats of Aftab with Shraddha and others during the period of crime. The police may also request social networking and messaging application platforms used by the accused, to share chat details, they said. Telecom operators will be written to, in order to trace the past locations of Shraddha and Aftab`s cell phones, before and after May 18 - the day of the murder, they said.



