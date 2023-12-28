AAP accuses BJP of denying Delhi & Punjab permission to display tableau on R-Day

New Delhi, Dec 28 The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday claimed that the BJP-led Central government has denied permission to Delhi and Punjab to display their tableau at the Republic Day parade on January 26.

Addressing a press conference here at party headquarters, AAP spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar said "not including the tableau of Delhi and Punjab in the Republic Day parade shows the dirty politics of the BJP".

"Whereas, BJP-ruled states like Assam, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand are consistently given the opportunity for the Republic Day parade, but like last time, this time too, both Delhi and Punjab were sidelined," Kakkar said.

She said that if Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a "heart as big as the people of Delhi", he would have given Delhi the chance to participate in the Republic Day parade.

"Delhi is the capital of the country, and our health and education models are a matter of pride for us. If the Delhi government had the chance, they would have showcased the education and health models in the Republic Day parade," she said.

"Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has presented the Delhi model to the country and under this model, Delhi has the lowest inflation and the highest per capita income in the country. In this model, 200 units of electricity are free in Delhi, and beyond that, electricity is available at the lowest rates in the country.

"Under the Kejriwal government model, nearly 30 flyovers have been built in the last 10 years, and they were constructed at significantly lower costs than what was estimated, resulting in a saving of Rs 557 crore," the spokesperson said.

Kakkar further said that the most numbers of charging points and stations for electric vehicles have been set up in Delhi.

"This is a remarkable electric vehicle policy, under which the registration of the highest 17 per cent of electric vehicles has been done in the country. Delhi has seen the arrival of 1,300 electric buses so far, which is the highest figure in the country.

"NITI Aayog has stated that Delhi's government schools are among the top 10 in the country because significant changes have been observed in the education system here," she added.

"The BJP has been continuously criticising Delhi's health model. Many people come to Delhi from other states, mostly from Uttar Pradesh, and these people, upon returning to their state, praise Delhi's health model. The BJP finds these facts hard to digest; hence, they consistently attack Delhi's health model," said Kakkar.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor