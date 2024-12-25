AAP accuses BJP of orchestrating 'dirty conspiracy,' claims plans to arrest CM Atishi

New Delhi, Dec 25 Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of orchestrating a "dirty conspiracy" against his party and its leaders in the run-up to the Delhi Assembly elections.

The accusations follow public notices issued by the Department of Women and Child Development and the Department of Health and Family Welfare, refuting claims about the existence of the 'Sanjeevani Scheme' and 'Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana.'

Addressing a press conference alongside Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and AAP MP Sanjay Singh, Kejriwal also alleged that the BJP was "fabricating a fake case" against Atishi.

"BJP is facing a historic defeat in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. They have no narrative, no agenda, and no accomplishments from the past ten years. Despite having MPs, the L-G, and significant resources, they have failed to deliver on security, education, infrastructure, or healthcare," Kejriwal stated.

He accused the BJP of lacking a chief ministerial candidate and relying solely on negative campaigning.

"While AAP is seeking votes based on its achievements such as schools, hospitals, Mohalla Clinics, free bus travel for women, and free electricity, BJP is resorting to derogatory statements and baseless accusations," he said.

Kejriwal stressed that the AAP's welfare schemes, including the Mahila Samman Yojana and Sanjeevani Yojana, are genuine and have been approved by the Delhi Cabinet.

"The Cabinet has approved Rs 1,000 monthly for women, and we've promised to increase it to Rs 2,100 after winning the elections. We have also pledged free medical treatment for senior citizens in both government and private hospitals," he said.

The AAP chief alleged that the BJP was "unsettled" by these initiatives and was using central agencies like the ED, CBI, and the Income Tax Department to "target" AAP leaders.

"We came to know from our sources that a meeting of all three agencies, ED, CBI and Income Tax Department, was held, and in that meeting, orders have come from the top that by making any fake case, Delhi CM Atishi should be arrested," Kejriwal claimed, adding that he is taking a "full responsibility" for this "big allegation."

"Before the arrest, raids on senior AAP leaders, including myself, Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh, Saurabh Bhardwaj, Satyendra Jain, and Atishi, are imminent," he added.

Kejriwal further alleged that the BJP is trying to disrupt AAP's election preparations by distracting its leaders with legal and administrative hurdles.

"A fake case is reportedly being prepared in the Transport Department to stop the free bus travel scheme for women. This dirty conspiracy has been years in the making," he asserted.

Delhi CM Atishi also slammed the BJP, calling the public notices about the AAP schemes "fake." She alleged that certain officials were coerced into publishing false information in newspapers under the BJP's influence.

"These notices claim the schemes are non-existent despite Cabinet approval and notifications. Administrative and police action will be taken against the officials responsible," Atishi said.

She further claimed that the BJP's motive is to dismantle AAP's public welfare programs.

"From free bus travel to schools, electricity, and Mohalla Clinics, BJP is targeting our initiatives through fabricated cases," she said.

Atishi expressed confidence in the justice system, stating that even if false cases were filed against her, the truth would prevail.

"The BJP wants to stop Delhi's development by filing false cases. But the people of Delhi are watching, and they will give them a befitting response," she concluded.

