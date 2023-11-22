AAP alleges BJP's anti-poor stance as Delhi Govt sets up camps amid slum demolitions

New Delhi, Nov 22 The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of pursuing an anti-poor agenda as the Delhi Government initiates efforts to provide shelter for the homeless.

In a press conference held at the AAP headquarters on Wednesday, AAP MLAs, Sanjeev Jha and Praveen Kumar shed light on the ongoing demolitions of slums in Jangpura, with accusations that the BJP attempted to run bulldozers in cold weather, in direct violation of construction and demolition bans due to pollution concerns.

The AAP MLA from Burari constituency, Shri Sanjeev Jha and Jangpura MLA Shri Praveen Kumar addressed a press conference at the party headquarters on a crucial issue related to Delhi.

MLA Sanjeev Jha criticised the BJP's actions, stating, “The BJP, with its anti-poor stance, continues its attempts to demolish the homes of the poor and marginalised people living in slums continuously."

He cited previous instances where slums were demolished, leading to arrests and court interventions.

Highlighting the current situation in Jangpura, area legislator Jha remarked, "Now, as the cold sets in, on one hand, the Delhi Government is setting up camps for those living on the streets and constructing the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) shelter houses, while on the other hand, BJP attempted to run bulldozers in a locality in Jangpura.”

Kumar provided details on the legal aspects of the case, focusing on the JJ Cluster behind the Sunder Nursery DPS School.

He explained that DUSIB, under its jurisdiction, legally oversees 675 clusters, including the DPS Sunder Nursery Mathura Road cluster, where the recent demolition attempts occurred.

Kumar expressed concern over the violation of court orders, stating, “Despite the court's decision, L&DO began marking and breaking homes yesterday. This is a violation of the court's decision. This entire case shows how the central government wants to render the poor homeless across the country."

The AAP leaders demanded the immediate implementation of the court's order, emphasising that the responsibility lies with the Land & Development Office (L&DO) and the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to provide relocation and formulate policies to protect the rights of those affected.

