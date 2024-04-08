AAP alleges 'massive' donations to BJP amid corporate losses

New Delhi, April 8 The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday alleged that 33 companies, which incurred losses of around Rs one lakh crore in seven years, have given Rs 450 crore in donations to BJP through electoral bonds or after getting tax exemptions.

Addressing a press conference in the national capital, AAP MP from Rajya Sabha Sanjay Singh said that in the past few years, the Modi government has hidden from the public the corruption done under the name of electoral bonds, granting tax exemptions.

“Thanks to the Supreme Court, the entire data has been placed before the public. What I am revealing is a complete series,” said Singh, adding that there are 33 companies that have incurred losses of Rs one lakh crore in seven years and have given BJP Rs 450 crore in donations.

Sanjay Singh said that 17 companies have either paid zero taxes or received tax exemptions. “Six companies have given the BJP Rs 600 crore in donations. One company has given three times more donations from its profits. One company has given 93 times more donations from its profits. Three companies have given Rs 28 crore in donations and zero taxes,” he claimed.

The AAP leader said, "Bharti Airtel has given Rs 200 crore in donations to the BJP, but it has incurred a loss of Rs 77,000 crore during 2017-23, receiving a tax exemption of Rs 8,200 crore. Some exemptions were granted by court orders."

“DLF has given Rs 25 crore to BJP, but it has also incurred a loss of Rs 130 crore in seven years. It received a tax exemption of Rs 20 crore. Steel Static Engineering has given Rs 12 crore in donations, but has incurred a loss of Rs 150 crore in seven years and received a tax exemption of Rs 160 crore,” said Singh.

Singh further claimed, "Dhaliwal Infrastructure purchased bonds worth Rs 115 crore and gave Rs 25 crore to BJP, but paid zero taxes and it has incurred a loss of Rs 299 crore in seven years."

“PRL Developers gave Rs 10 crore out of a Rs 20 crore bond to BJP, received a tax exemption of Rs 4.7 crore, but incurred a loss of Rs 1,550 crore. Similarly, Ujwala Pharma, which is Sharat Reddy's company, gave Rs 15 crore to BJP in donations, incurred a loss of Rs 28 crore, and received a tax exemption of 7.20 crore,” said Singh.

He added that Maitra Energy gave BJP around Rs 10 crore out of a Rs 19 crore bond, but it had incurred a loss of Rs 86 crore in seven years, and also received a tax exemption of Rs 126 crore.

