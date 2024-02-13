AAP announces candidate for LS poll in Goa, Congress terms decision ‘premature’

Panaji, Feb 13 Goa Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday announced Benaulim MLA Venzy Viegas as its candidate for South Goa seat for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

“There are few leaders with clean image in Goa. We wanted to give a clean and clear face to the people and that is why we selected Venzy Viegas to contest the Lok Sabha election. He is an INDIA alliance candidate. We are with the alliance,” said AAP Goa President Amit Palekar.

He said that the decision was taken so that hope of people doesn't fade away.

“I request our alliance partners to support us and help us to win this election,” he said, adding that as an alliance they are intact and working together.

Palekar said that they had a meeting with Congress a month back and now they have started work as the election is nearing.

However, the Congress termed the decision as ‘premature step’.

“I don't know why AAP Goa President Amit Palekar addressed a premature press conference to announce the Lok Sabha candidate for South Goa which has a sitting Congress MP. Talks over seat arrangements are still underway and the decision will be taken by the INDIA bloc leaders in Delhi,” said Congress President Amit Patkar.

