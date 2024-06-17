AAP, BJP field turncoat candidates for Jalandhar West Assembly bypoll

Chandigarh, June 17 The AAP and BJP on Monday announced their candidates for the bypoll to the Jalandhar West (Reserved) Assembly segment in Punjab.

While, the ruling party in Punjab announced BJP rebel Mohinder Bhagat as its candidate, the BJP announced former AAP MLA Sheetal Angural as its nominee.

Mohinder Bhagat, who left the BJP and joined the AAP in April 2023, is the son of former minister Chuni Lal Bhagat.

The bypoll will be held on July 10 and counting of votes will take place on July 13.

The bye-election was necessitated following the resignation of Sheetal Angural as an AAP legislator.

Mohinder had unsuccessfully contested the Jalandhar West seat in 2017.

Sheetal Angural, who had joined the BJP on March 27 in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections, had defeated then Congress candidate Sushil Kumar Rinku by 4,253 votes.

