AAP campaign in UP to explain Sanjay Singh’s arrest

Lucknow, Nov 22 The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is all set to launch a mega campaign in Uttar Pradesh under which it will be going door-to-door in all districts to explain the reason why its MP and state incharge Sanjay Singh has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate.

It will also ‘expose’ the BJP’s corruption.

AAP state president Sabhajit Singh said that the party would cover 25 lakh houses in the first phase of the campaign, that is scheduled to go on till January 2024.

In Lucknow, district president Shekhar Dikshit is leading the campaign in East Lucknow where party members visited various colonies on Tuesday.

Dikshit spoke about how Singh was arrested by the ED in the alleged Delhi liquor scam even though there was no proof against him.

This, he said, was because Singh had taken on the BJP and highlighted the plight of farmers and the poor.

On Thursday, the party will hold a rally in Moradabad which will be addressed by Delhi Ministers.

This will be the first of eight such rallies planned across the state over the next few weeks.

