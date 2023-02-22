MCD polls: Shelly Oberoi of AAP wins Delhi mayor election

AAP’s Shelly Oberoi claimed victory in the Mayoral polls with 150 votes. The BJP, meanwhile, garnered 116 votes. Congratulating Oberoi on her win, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said, "people of Delhi won, and hooliganism has been defeated."

Addressing the MCD House for the first time, Oberoi thanked Kejriwal, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, and the Lieutenant Governor and said that she will follow the rules of the DMC Act and will run the MCD as per the rules and regulations. "We will all work together to fulfil the dreams of the people of Delhi," she added. Soon after the results were declared, Shelly Oberoi presided over the elections for the post of deputy Mayor.

Addressing the media after becoming the new Mayor of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, AAP's Shelly Oberoi promised to deliver the party's ideology during her term. "We will start working on the 'Kejriwal ki 10 guarantee' from Day 1 to clean and make the city garbage free," she said. Oberoi also thanked CM Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, and the people of Delhi. "I will need the blessings of the people of Delhi to fulfill duties and responsibilities."

Oberoi is a former visiting assistant professor at Delhi University and a first-time councillor who contested the MCD polls from former Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta’s home turf of East Patel Nagar.

After the results were declared, Oberoi took over from the presiding officer, the BJP’s Satya Sharma, and will now preside over the elections for deputy mayor and six members of the Standing Committee.