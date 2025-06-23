AAP celebrates victories in by-elections in Punjab, Gujarat

Chandigarh, June 23 The Aam Aadmi Party on Monday celebrated victories in by-elections in two states. In Punjab, AAP candidate Sanjeev Arora emerged victorious in the Ludhiana West by-election, while in Gujarat, Gopal Italia clinched a decisive win in the Visavadar Assembly by-election with a significant margin of over 17,000 votes.

Responding to retaining the seat in Punjab, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann congratulated AAP candidate Arora on his impressive victory in the Ludhiana West by-election.

Taking to social media, he wrote: "Heartiest congratulations to all the leaders and workers of the Aam Aadmi Party on this resounding win! This remarkable triumph reflects the people’s immense satisfaction with our government’s work. We remain committed to working tirelessly, with honesty and fairness, to drive Punjab's progress and prosperity. Every promise made during the by-election will be fulfilled as a top priority."

On the by-election victory, AAP's national leader and Punjab in-charge Manish Sisodia congratulated the party candidate Sanjeev Arora as well as all AAP leaders and workers. He said that the Opposition was calling the Ludhiana by-election a semi-final.

"The Aam Aadmi Party has won the semi-final, and now, under the leadership of Bhagwant Mann, we will win the final as well. This victory is a triumph of AAP's politics of work."

Sisodia also congratulated Gopal Italia, the AAP candidate who won the Visavadar Assembly by-election in Gujarat, saying that he would now roar like a lion in the Gujarat Assembly and strongly raise issues related to education, health, and farmers.

AAP Punjab President Aman Arora extended heartfelt congratulations to the party leaders and workers on their remarkable victory. He attributed this success to the relentless dedication and tireless efforts of the party workers, who braved the heat to campaign across the region, effectively conveying the Aam Aadmi Party's policies to the people.

Arora also commended Arora on his victory, expressing confidence in his ability to drive Ludhiana West’s development forward and prioritise the completion of all pending projects in the area.

Senior AAP leader and Cabinet Minister Harpal Singh Cheema stated that the results of the by-election reflect the growing trust of Punjab's urban voters in the Aam Aadmi Party.

Over the past three years, the AAP government has undertaken several key initiatives for Punjab's development, which have significantly increased public trust in the government.

He added that the government's ongoing anti-drug campaign, 'Yudh Nashayan Virudh,' has also boosted public confidence. Furthermore, the single-window system initiated for industrialists has increased the trust of the business community in the government.

AAP leaders and workers celebrated the by-election victory at the party office in Chandigarh.

Leaders and workers from across the state congratulated one another by sharing sweets and dancing to the ‘beats of the Dhol’.

