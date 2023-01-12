AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal receives Rs 164 cr recovery notice for allegedly publishing political ads

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi, led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, is facing yet another issue as it has been hit with a recovery notice for approximately Rs 164 crore from the Delhi Government's Directorate of Information and Publicity (DIP). The notice has been issued by DIP for the alleged publishing of political advertisements under the guise of government advertisements.

The recovery notice issued by the Directorate of Information and Publicity (DIP) includes interest on the amount and the ruling AAP in Delhi. It is mandatory to pay the full amount within 10 days. If the Aam Aadmi Party convenor fails to do so, all legal action will be taken in a time-bound manner, including attachment of party properties, as per the previous order of the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi," said a source from the DIP as quoted by ANI. This notice comes a month after the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi V.K. Saxena had directed the Chief Secretary to recover Rs 97 crore from the Aam Aadmi Party for political advertisements published under the guise of government advertisements.