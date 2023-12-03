AAP congratulates BJP for victory in 3 states, says will decide INDIA's future course of action at Dec 6 meeting

New Delhi, Dec 3 The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday congratulated the BJP for its victory in the Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections and hoped it will come through on its campaign promises.

It also demanded that cheaper LPG should be provided for the entire nation.

In a statement, the AAP said: "We submit to the will of the people and congratulate BJP for the win in three states. We sincerely hope that the BJP will come through on its promise and provide homes under the ‘Mukhyamantri Ladli Behna Awas Yojana’."

It also said that it hoped that the BJP will provide LPG at Rs 450 as promised.

"We demand that cheaper LPG should be provided for the entire nation and not be limited to the three states," the party, which also contested in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh said.

It also extended congratulations to Congress on a spectacular win in Telangana.

"This is however not reflective of the mood of the nation for Lok Sabha as Congress won Madhya Pradesh, Chattisgarh, and Rajasthan in 2018 but the BJP won the 2019 Lok Sabha elections," it said.

The AAP said that INDIA alliance talks will now be held on December 6 in Delhi, in which they will decide the future course of action.

It said that it is in the formative stage in these states and "we were contesting to ensure that our message reaches everyone".

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor