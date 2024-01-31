AAP, Congress protest over ‘rigging’ in Chandigarh mayoral polls

Chandigarh, Jan 31 Leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress protested outside the Sector 17 police station here on Wednesday against the alleged rigging in the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation’s mayoral elections.

They demanded the police to register a case against Anil Masih, the presiding officer appointed for the elections.

In their statement, the councillors and leaders of both the parties accused the BJP of rigging the elections, saying Masih deliberately cancelled the votes of eight councilors so that the BJP could make their mayor.

AAP leader Sunny Ahluwalia met the SHO, demanding to register a case against the presiding officer, handed him video clips and other materials related to 'rigging' in the elections.

Later, he met the Senior Superintendent of Police and demanded immediate action against Masih.

Ahluwalia told the media that the BJP “is the biggest threat to our country’s democracy", adding that as per the strategy, the BJP managed all officials related to the elections and made its mayor by rigging the polls.

He said all AAP and Congress councillors have submitted an affidavit in the Punjab and Haryana High Court stating that they voted for Kuldeep Kumar Tita as the mayor.

“We will continue our fight until the wrongfully appointed mayor steps down,” he added.

Meanwhile, the high court has issued a notice to the corporation and the local administration, seeking their reply within three weeks.

Both AAP and the Congress have appealed to the high court to hold fresh mayoral elections.

