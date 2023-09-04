AAP denies allegations of seeking Rs 927 cr from Centre for G20 preparations

New Delhi, Sep 4 The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday strongly refuted the allegations levelled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of seeking Rs 927 crore from the Central government for the preparations for the upcoming G20 Summit to be held in Delhi on September 9-10.

The BJP had accused the AAP of seeking a substantial financial contribution from the Central government and questioned the party's intentions regarding national development and its past history of scams.

In response, AAP has offered a detailed account of the situation.

The BJP had said it was the Central government that allocated Rs 700 crore for the construction, repair, maintenance and beautification of roads in the capital. These central funds were used by the PWD and MCD for the makeover, the BJP said.

AAP said that all the departments of the Delhi government were initially asked to provide estimates for the infrastructure improvements needed for the G20 summit.

"Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal requested funds from the Central government for these preparations. However, the Central government did not provide any financial assistance," it claimed.

"It is in the national spirit that Delhi’s elected government spent it’s own funds for G20 preparations. It is very shameful that in spite of not giving a single rupee to Delhi government for G20, the BJP has been claiming about funds. It is very petty that the BJP has brought this discussion to this new low. Delhi is proud of the fact that its CM Arvind Kejriwal spends funds of Delhi government for national pride," AAP said.

