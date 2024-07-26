AAP did not take bribes: Punjab CM in Haryana

Chandigarh, July 26 Aam Aadmi Party leader and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday started the Parivartan Jan Samvad Rally from Barwala and Dabwali towns in Haryana, which is set to go to the Assembly polls likely in October.

The Aam Aadmi Party will hold 45 rallies in Haryana in the next 15 days.

“Your coming out in such large numbers is an indication that you want to write a new story in Haryana,” the Chief Minister said while addressing the Parivartan Jansamvad rally.

He said that the people in Haryana have voted for various parties in the past but all of them “broke their hearts” and “looted” Haryana.

“If the disease is not cured by any doctor then the doctor should be changed. Therefore, this time the people of Haryana should vote for change,” the Chief Minister said.

He said that the people in Haryana and Punjab are hard-working people. “We have everything but did not get leaders with good and true intentions. All the leaders who came did the work of filling their own houses. No one took care of the general public.”

The Chief Minister said that time has for the people to see a change.

“I am standing in front of you after providing 43,000 jobs in Punjab in just two and a half years. AAP did not take bribes, not even a single rupee from anyone. Children from ordinary homes are becoming officers. There are no paper leaks in Punjab like in Haryana,” the Chief Minister said.

He said that the hearts of the youths have been broken due to the paper leak.

He said Punjab and Haryana are younger and elder brothers. “When we were giving guarantees of free electricity in Punjab, the opposition used to say that it is not possible, where will the money come from. But we knew that the money would come from their own pockets.”

He said that so, as soon as the AAP government was formed in March in Punjab, we made 600 units of electricity free for two months in July. Today, 90 per cent of the houses have zero electricity bill.

He said Arvind Kejriwal was the Commissioner of Income Tax. “AAP knows where to spend the tax money. Arvind Kejriwal built government schools in Delhi that even poor children are passing NEET and JEE papers and are becoming doctors and engineers.”

He said that in Delhi, sons of rich and poor study sitting on the same bench. “Aam Aadmi Party started the same work in Punjab also. There are two daughters in a house in Punjab and both of them became judges,” the Chief Minister said.

He said it has been 10 years since the BJP government in Haryana has neither given jobs nor built roads while the sewerage has come to a standstill.

“We closed 17 toll plazas in Punjab. Due to this step, Punjabis are saving Rs 60 lakh every day. Those toll plazas were being run in collaboration with the Congress, the BJP and the Akali Dal,” the Chief Minister claimed.

He said that to stop the farmers from going to Delhi, the BJP closed borders and put nails in their paths.

“If the farmer does not go to Delhi, will the go to Lahore? 750 farmers were martyred but they are not worried,” the Chief Minister said.

--IANS

