AAP disintegrating in Punjab due to Kejriwal's obstinacy: Delhi BJP chief

New Delhi, July 19 Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva said on Saturday that Arvind Kejriwal's obstinacy has led to a fragmentation within the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) that has now extended from Delhi's organisation to Punjab.

Sachdeva said that during the farmers' protest, AAP leaders had promised to implement minimum support price (MSP) reforms and hikes immediately upon coming to power.

They also made promises of financial support for women, better schools, hospitals, full electricity and water supply, he added.

However, after more than half of their term has passed, AAP MLAs in Punjab now feel uncomfortable being accountable to the public, he said.

In this uncomfortable scenario, Punjab AAP MLA Anmol Gagan -- who once made populist statements like "MSP in five minutes" based on trust in party leaders — resigned from the Assembly to maintain transparency with the public, Sachdeva added.

The Delhi BJP President said that this situation mirrors what Delhi MLAs faced in 2023 after corruption allegations against the Kejriwal government were firmly established.

Sachdeva added that when AAP MLAs and Councillors leave the party in Delhi, the leadership blames the BJP for allegedly luring them.

"But now, in a state where AAP holds complete power, a pro-farmer MLA has left. What will Arvind Kejriwal say now?" the Delhi BJP Chief asked.

Earlier, Sachdeva said it was unfortunate that whenever investigations into the financial irregularities of AAP leaders begin or court proceedings move forward, they start repeating their old narrative of calling it "political vendetta".

He was reacting to former Delhi Chief Minister Atishi's remark on Friday that the BJP had resorted to political vendetta by reopening cases against AAP leaders after the Gujarat by-elections.

He added that the latest statement by AAP leader Atishi reflects her party's political frustration.

"Atishi must explain if the BJP is pursuing political vendetta through legal action, then why has no court granted them any relief?" Sachdeva asked.

The Delhi BJP President said, "Victory and defeat are part of democracy, but the Aam Aadmi Party -- which has enjoyed the luxury of power without any struggle since its formation -- is now in complete despair after losing the government in Delhi. Leaders like Arvind Kejriwal and Atishi are still unable to recover from the shock of defeat."

For the last five years, Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, and Satyendar Jain have been involved in corruption cases, he added.

"After spending a considerable time in jail, they are now out on bail. All cases related to them are under judicial scrutiny. While AAP leaders claim publicly that these are political conspiracies, they do not call the cases fake in court -- instead, they plead for bail," he said.

Sachdeva also added that as soon as the investigation into the hospital construction scam carried out during the Kejriwal government picked up pace, AAP leaders began repeating their old narrative of political vendetta.

The Delhi BJP President said that the investigation into the hospital construction scam began during the AAP government itself.

However, AAP leaders -- masters of political drama -- are now linking it to their victory on one seat in Gujarat, calling it a political vendetta, he added.

