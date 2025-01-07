AAP failed to do justice, people want development like Sheila Dikshit era: Tariq Anwar

New Delhi, Jan 7 Congress MP Tariq Anwar has asserted that his party is contesting the Delhi Assembly elections with full strength and remarked that people are recalling the development witnessed during former Chief Minister late Sheila Dikshit's tenure because the AAP government failed to do justice to Delhi as they should have.

Acknowledging the challenges posed by the AAP, Anwar noted, "It’s true that Kejriwal's party was in a strong position, but the dissatisfaction among people is evident. Congress is determined to capitalise on this sentiment."

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday announced the election schedule for the 70-member Delhi Assembly elections, with the polling set to take place on February 5 and results to be declared on February 8.

On the claims by former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal that he, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia might face arrest by the CBI, Anwar remarked, "There is always such a possibility. When the BJP feels politically threatened, it tends to misuse government agencies like the CBI, ED, and the Income Tax Department to weaken the Opposition. Kejriwal's apprehensions are not unfounded, and such incidents could happen anytime."

Addressing the recent Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh, Anwar criticised Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s statement that the sacrifices of security personnel would not go in vain.

"Home Minister Amit Shah often makes claims, but the reality is different. Unfortunately, such incidents continue to occur despite assurances that Naxalism has been eradicated. These repeated attacks, which cost the lives of our jawans, are a stark reminder of the ground reality," he stated.

Commenting on the ongoing protests by the Bihar Public Service Commission aspirants and the arrest of Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor in Bihar, Anwar called it "regrettable."

He said, "It’s ironic that someone who emerged from a students' movement is now suppressing students. The government should engage directly with the protesting students, understand their grievances, and address them, instead of resorting to lathi charges and arrests. Such actions are unjust and counterproductive."

