AAP failed to fufill poll promise in Punjab, now alluring women in Delhi: Partap Singh Bajwa

Chandigarh, Jan 29 Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Punjab Assembly, Partap Singh Bajwa, on Wednesday, lashed out at the Aam Aadmi Party-led Punjab government for reneging on its much-hyped promise to provide Rs 1,000 per month to women over the age of 18.

"Now the party is promising Rs 2,100 per month for women of Delhi," he said.

"While referring to a senior Punjab government official, a leading newspaper in India has said that the government has been collecting data on income tax payees and other women voters. If at all, the scheme is implemented, it will only be extended to non-income-tax-paying women. The government official also claims, as of now, it seems impossible. It remains to be seen how much the government can pay, but income tax payees will definitely not be included," Bajwa said in a statement.

Pointing a finger at the AAP government in Punjab, Bajwa said that along with a non-income-tax-paying cap, the government may also put other restrictions.

However, the promise was to provide Rs 1,000 per month to all women over 18 years. Now after three years into power, the AAP government is planning to extend the scheme to non-income-tax-paying women only.

The Bhagwant Mann government is certainly "backtracking" on its commitment. It has been proven once again that AAP made lofty promises before the Assembly election in 2022 to garner votes only, he said.

Meanwhile, the AAP has made a similar "hollow" promise in Delhi, he said.

"AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal is promising Rs 2,100 per month for women of Delhi. The voters of Delhi must take Punjab's example into account and vote the AAP out in the upcoming Assembly elections,” Bajwa added.

Earlier this month, a group of women from Punjab held a protest outside the residence of Kejriwal in Delhi, alleging that his party failed (to honour its promise of providing monthly financial aid of Rs 1,000 to women in the state.

State Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, who was among the protesters, said, "Kejriwal promised Rs 1,000 to the women of Punjab, but till today, they have received nothing. Now, he is promising Rs 2,100 to the women of Delhi."

"We want to inform the women in Delhi through this protest that these are just empty promises that are never fulfilled," Warring added.

