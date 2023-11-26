AAP govt doing everything possible for release of DJB funds: Somnath Bharti

New Delhi, Nov 26 Delhi Jal Board (DJB) Vice Chairman Somnath Bharti on Sunday said that the AAP government has been doing everything possible to ensure the release of funds for the DJB for last three months and will once again reach out to L-G V.K. Saxena requesting his intervention for the same.

Bharti said that Water Minister Atishi has repeatedly directed the Finance Department regarding the same, and even wrote to the L-G to ensure this.

"Despite repeated directions from Finance Minister, the Finance Department has not released funds for last three months. They keep on raising different queries and objections to delay the release of funds," he said.

He also said that it's noteworthy that since the GNCTD (Amendment) Act, the Delhi government doesn't have the power to take disciplinary action against officers for wrongs. "We will reach out to the L-G once again to request his intervention for release of funds to DJB," Bharti said.

Bharti also said that the Delhi government will put all its efforts into ensuring facilities are being provided by the DJB so that Delhi residents do not face any trouble.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor