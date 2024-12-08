AAP govt failed on all fronts: BJP slams Kejriwal over inaction in Delhi’s garbage crisis

New Delhi, Dec 8 Former Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and senior BJP leader Vijay Goel, accompanied by BJP workers on Sunday staged a protest in Ghazipur against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, accusing it of failing to address Delhi’s pressing issues including garbage crisis over the past decade, adding that the AAP government has failed on all fronts.

Goel targeted former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, alleging widespread corruption, environmental neglect, and a lack of political will to resolve the city’s challenges.

Speaking to IANS about the infamous garbage mountain in Ghazipur, Goel criticised the AAP government for its inaction. “The people of Ghazipur are being asked to relocate, but why should they move? It is the garbage heap that should be removed. This mountain of waste has now grown taller than Qutub Minar, standing at 75 metres,” he said, adding that despite spending crores of rupees, the government has failed to address the issue.

The BJP leader further stated, “In the last 10 years, no significant work has been done in Delhi. Kejriwal’s government has made multiple promises to clear this garbage. Initially, they committed to resolving it by 2023, then extended it to 2024, and now 2026. The AAP government controls the MCD and Delhi’s administration, there are no hurdles except their lack of intent. Instead of solving problems, they are indulging in politics. If Kejriwal had his way, he would mortgage Delhi for his political gains.”

Highlighting broader environmental concerns, Goel emphasised, “Delhi is grappling with severe pollution. The Yamuna remains polluted, drinking water is dirty, and vehicular emissions are unchecked. The Kejriwal government has failed on all fronts.” He also asserted that this issue would dominate the upcoming elections, and the BJP’s manifesto would include a pledge to resolve Delhi’s environmental and waste management crises.

“The BJP will form a ‘double-engine government,’ leveraging the support of the Central government and the Lieutenant Governor to eliminate these garbage mountains. The people of Delhi are ready to uproot this corrupt regime,” Goel said, expressing confidence in his party’s approach to governance.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor