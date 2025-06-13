AAP govt has turned into agent of relators, alleges Punjab BJP chief

Ludhiana, June 13 Launching a scathing attack on the Punjab government for conspiring to usurp 25,000 acres in Ludhiana, state BJP President Sunil Jakhar on Friday said the government has turned into alleged commission agents of relators, with both Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP convenor Arivind Kejriwal “acting as land aggregators”.

“The AAP regime is colluding with real estate dealers to illegally usurp the prime agricultural land of Ludhiana by hoodwinking and cheating innocent farmers,” Jakhar said, adding the BJP won’t allow the nefarious designs of Kejriwal to succeed.

“People of Ludhiana on June 19 will cast their ballot against this move to illegally acquire their land, and they will weed out AAP’s corruption,” Jakhar told the media here. Accompanying Union Minister Ravneet Bittu and BJP candidate from Ludhiana (West) Assembly seat, Jeewan Gupta, Jakhar expressed concern over the blatant corruption in the past three and a half years of the AAP government.

He demanded a High Court-monitored probe to ascertain if the corruption money is being collected from the drug trade and other illegal activities of politicians, who may belong to any party. “The Punjab and Haryana High Court monitored probe may include Punjab Vigilance, the Income Tax, the Enforcement Directorate or any other agency to ensure impartiality and trust of the common man in the probe,” Jakhar said.

“Those who were running mobile repair shops before elections are today putting up their ‘kothis’ in posh areas,” Jakhar said while alluding to massive corruption by AAP legislators. Replying to a media query, Jakhar said, “I understand the Chief Minister has those files of misdeeds of Congress leaders, which he mentioned on the floor of the Punjab Assembly.

Earlier, expressing deepest condolences over the tragic Air India plane crash, which claimed the lives of 241 passengers, comprising the crew, Jakhar expressed sympathies with all those impacted by the horrific incident. The BJP President also led in paying tributes to the two-time former Gujarat Chief Minister, Vijay Rupani and termed him as a grassroots leader who headed the state of Gujarat admirably.

