AAP govt ignored Dalits, indulged in optics not welfare: Delhi BJP chief

New Delhi, Nov 7 Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva and General Secretary and MP Yogendra Chandolia hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday for ignoring the Dalit community's welfare in the city and indulging in optics to mislead the community.

Sachdeva said it is sad to see that the AAP leaders, every other day, try to invoke the name of Bharat Ratna B.R. Ambedkar in political discussions for their petty political survival.

“In 10 years of the AAP government in Delhi, they did nothing except renaming 31 Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidhyalaya as B.R. Ambedkar School of Excellence and rendering them worthless by affiliating them to a newly set up Delhi Board of School Education,” he said.

Sachdeva said the Board had no credibility, and some students who did Class XII from there couldn't manage to get admissions in any higher education university.

“This led to mass quitting by students from these schools,” he said.

Sachdeva alleged that Arvind Kejriwal did nothing for promoting specialised education for deprived students, as 70 per cent of Delhi government schools had no facility to teach either science or commerce at the senior secondary level.

Chandolia said that AAP leaders should note that the cause of Dalits’ upliftment cannot be fulfilled by just putting up Baba Saheb's photographs.

“For a true tribute to Baba Saheb, all governments need to work for providing proper education, fair job opportunities and total social integration in society for Dalit students,” he said.

Sachdeva asked the AAP leaders to list five works that their government did for the Dalit community in Delhi.

He also shared Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiatives to promote the community’s welfare. These initiatives included Panchteerth Development, which involved the development of five important sites associated with Ambedkar’s life, including his birthplace in Mhow, the place of study in London, Deeksha Bhoomi in Nagpur, Mahaparinirvan Sthal in Delhi, and Chaitya Bhoomi in Mumbai.

The Delhi BJP chief said PM Modi also inaugurated an Ambedkar International Centre in Delhi as a tribute to the Father of the Indian Constitution.

The other welfare schemes of the PM Modi’s government include Babasaheb Ambedkar Awas Navinkaran Yojana, Ambedkar Centres of Excellence in 31 central universities, Ambedkar Social Innovation and Incubation Mission and Unveiling of commemorative coins on Ambedkar's 125th birth anniversary; Constitutional Values: Emphasis on Ambedkar's principles of social harmony, equality, and justice in governance.

