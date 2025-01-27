AAP has anti-Dalit mindset, says Thakur; assures improved essential services if BJP comes to power

New Delhi, Jan 27 BJP leader Anurag Thakur on Monday accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of harbouring an "anti-Dalit" mindset, criticising the party's actions and statements related to Dalit leaders and said essential services will improve in Delhi if the BJP comes to power.

Speaking to IANS, Thakur claimed, "The anti-Dalit mindset is clearly visible in the Aam Aadmi Party. The Punjab Chief Minister, from the AAP, removes his own garland and puts it around the neck of Dr. Ambedkar's statue. Meanwhile, they make derogatory comments about Dalit MLAs. Under their rule, Dr. Ambedkar's statue was disrespected, and when a Dalit woman asked for a ticket, she was asked for money, and when she demanded it back, there were talks of getting her beaten up."

Thakur further pointed out that Dalit leaders within the AAP have voiced similar concerns. He mentioned, "Two Dalit leaders from AAP have openly called the party anti-Dalit. There isn’t a single Dalit Rajya Sabha MP from the AAP, nor have they appointed a Dalit as Deputy Chief Minister. Furthermore, AAP promised to send 500 Dalit students abroad for studies, but none were sent. These are just a few incidents that show how AAP disrespects Dalit leaders and the Dalit community."

Thakur also raised concerns about the party's failure to live up to its promises. "Women from the Dalit community, their daughters, and even Dr. Ambedkar himself have been disrespected by the AAP," he said, emphasising the gap between the party’s promises and its actions.

He claimed that AAP’s approach is riddled with contradictions, as their leaders indulge in actions that go against the spirit of inclusivity for Dalits.

Speaking on the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, Thakur assured the public that if the BJP comes to power, essential services and benefits will improve.

"Delhi’s people can trust the BJP to ensure that they will not only continue to receive their benefits, but the government will also address issues like rising electricity bills, clean water, and proper road maintenance," he said.

"We will ensure there will be no hindrance to beneficiary schemes, and they will be executed in a better manner," he added.

He further criticised the current political scenario, stating, "Some people have kept the country in a state of decline while in power. Now, it seems the AAP has taken the Congress party hostage."

Thakur mocked Congress leaders for avoiding public rallies, saying, "The person who once claimed he never felt cold, even in the mountains, is now unable to leave his blanket due to fear of losing the election."

Earlier on Thursday, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's mega rally at Mustafabad in the national Capital was cancelled due to his poor health and on medical advice, the party's Delhi chief Devender Yadav said.

The Congress has failed to win even a single seat in the last two Assembly elections for the 70-member House.

The party's political drought came after three successive victories in Assembly elections between 1998 and 2008. The result for the current Assembly poll will be announced on February 8.

