AAP launches 'Ambedkar Fellowship' programme to involve youth in decision-making

New Delhi, Nov 26 The AAP on Sunday launched the ‘Ambedkar Fellowship for Political Change’, which aims to involve the youth in the decision-making processes in the country.

Speaking about the programme, AAP National Convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, “The AAP is the fastest-growing party in the history of India because it's a party of honest and educated people. No matter where you live in the country, if you have the zeal to change Indian politics and make India the number one country in the world, this fellowship programme is a golden opportunity for you.”

According to AAP, the fellowship promises to provide an impactful experience, and network with like-minded people. "The Ambedkar Fellowship for Political Change intends to equip the youths of the country with abilities so that they can be their voice, innovate the solutions to their problems, and get a ringside view of the elections."

The AAP said that the selected fellows are to be engaged in field campaigns, media and communications, and research and data analysis. The fellowship will be for 11 months, and the location will be on a hybrid basis, it said.

AAP from its official X handle posted: “The AAP is launching one of its kind initiatives ‘Ambedkar Fellowship for Political Change’. With the launch of this fellowship program, we are inviting political enthusiasts who have a burning passion for politics and wish to bring reform to the country.”

Quoting B.R. Ambedkar, the party said: “For a successful revolution it is not enough that there is discontent. What is required is a profound and thorough conviction of the justice, necessity and importance of political and social rights.”

“The youth of India stands at the cusp of a defining moment, a moment in which proactive action will determine the pathway that unfolds for the generations to come. At this pivotal juncture, come forth and contribute your commitment towards building a nation that resonates and promotes the aspirations of a Billion plus Indians, giving a prominent voice to each corner of the country," it added.

AAP further said that as a part of the fellowship, "you will be entrusted to spearhead the shaping of the development and public welfare discourse, setting the stage for empowering all fellow Indian citizens, to voice their true aspirations for the India they envision".

Over the period of 11 months, fellows will get hands-on experience working with senior leaders and professionals and be part of the political process, it added.

Sharing the timeline, the party said that the selection list will be released on December 25 and the initial group of candidates will begin their joining process on January 2. In exceptional circumstances, candidates may be permitted to join in the second cycle, which starts on February 1, it added.

