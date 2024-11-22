AAP launches 'Revdi Par Charcha' campaign ahead of Delhi elections

New Delhi, Nov 22 The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) launched its ‘Revdi Par Charcha’ campaign on Friday to directly engage with Delhi residents about the ongoing debate surrounding the party's welfare schemes.

"Revdi Par Charcha, a programme being launched across Delhi today by the Aam Aadmi Party, marks a new chapter in Indian politics under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal," said Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai.

Highlighting the transformational approach of the Arvind Kejriwal-led government, the Delhi Environment Minister stated, “For the first time in Indian politics, a government has prioritised public welfare over benefits for leaders. Earlier, government resources were used to provide privileges to politicians, but our government has ensured services like free electricity, water, quality schools, hospitals, clinics, free bus travel for women, and pilgrimage trips for the elderly.”

He criticised the BJP for labelling these welfare schemes as "freebies" (revdi) and called for public participation in deciding their future. The AAP Minister added, “Through ‘Revdi Par Charcha,’ we will reach out to people and ask if these facilities should continue or be discontinued as the BJP suggests.”

AAP has started this campaign ahead of the Assembly elections in Delhi slated to take place in February 2025. Named "Revdi Par Charcha", it was started by the party's national convenor and former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Responding to BJP’s claim that AAP lacks confidence in its candidates after the party released its candidate list on Thursday, Gopal Rai dismissed the allegations, emphasising the party’s dedication to fair representation and people-centric politics.

On pollution control measures, he reiterated AAP’s commitment to tackling air pollution in the national capital. Gopal Rai assured that “all necessary steps, including GRAP (Graded Response Action Plan) Stage 4 measures, are being implemented to curb pollution levels effectively.”

