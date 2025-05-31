AAP Leader Arvind Kejriwal’s Bold Challenge to BJP Ahead of Gujarat’s Visavadar Bypolls, Says...

Ahead of Gujarat by-election for the Visavadar assembly seat AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, and Delhi Cabinet Minister Atishi party held a grand road show in the region today to show strength. The event marked a significant push by AAP in Visavadar—a traditional BJP stronghold—where the party has fielded Gopal Italia as its candidate. Addressing the crowd during the roadshow, Arvind Kejriwal launched sharp attacks against both the BJP and Congress. “For 18 years, the people of Visavadar didn’t let the BJP enter. They gave a chance to the Congress. Now, give a chance to AAP,” he urged.

Kejriwal also accused the BJP of poaching MLAs from both Congress and AAP. Challenging the BJP from the stage, he declared, “I challenge you to try and break Gopal Italia. If you manage to break him, I will quit politics.” In response, Italia smiled and assured, “Sir, nothing like that.” Continuing his criticism, Kejriwal labeled Congress as the “number one fraudulent party,” signaling AAP’s clear intent to establish a stronger presence in Gujarat politics.

Meanwhile, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and Delhi Minister Atishi appealed for public support, emphasizing AAP’s agenda of “honest politics” and promising to bring about change in the state. The Visavadar by-election is scheduled for June 19, with vote counting set for June 23. The last date to file nominations is June 2, followed by scrutiny on June 3. The deadline for withdrawal of nominations is June 5. The electoral contest is shaping up to be a high-stakes triangular battle, with BJP, Congress, and AAP all claiming confidence in victory.