AAP leader Raghav Chadha seeks RS debate on decline of law and order in Delhi

New Delhi, Dec 3 Member of Parliament and National Spokesperson of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Raghav Chadha on Tuesday sought to suspend business in Rajya Sabha to discuss the deterioration of law and order and rise of crimes in the national capital.

In his suspension notice addressed to the Secretary General of Rajya Sabha, Chadha expressed that the house “suspend Zero Hour rules and relevant issues relating to Question Hour and other business listed for the day to discuss the deterioration of Law and order situation and the rise of crimes in the National Capital Territory of Delhi.”

This notice was submitted under Rule 267 (Notice of Motion of Suspension of rules) of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Rajya Sabha and called for suspending Zero Hour and the day’s scheduled business to address the matter.

On November 28, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal slammed the Centre over the deteriorating law and order situation in Delhi in the last one and a half years. He pointed out that there has been an increase in cases of murder, rape, and sexual harassment as well as extortion calls to traders.

The AAP has been focusing on law and order ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections due early in 2025.

This move by the Rajya Sabha MP comes a day after he gave a Suspension of Business notice to the House to discuss "atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh" Bangladesh and the arrest of three ISKCON priests including Chinmoy Krishna Das.

Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari was arrested on November 25 for allegedly raising a flag on a stand displaying Bangladesh's national flag. Following his bail denial, he was remanded to custody. On November 29, two other ISKCON monks, Adipurush Shyam Das and Ranganath Das Brahmachari, were also detained by police after meeting Chinmoy Krishna Das.

