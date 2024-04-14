AAP leader Sanjay Singh, Kharge meet; discuss common manifesto for INDIA bloc

New Delhi, April 14 Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh held a significant meeting with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday, lasting more than 20 minutes. The discussions primarily focused on the formulation of a common minimum programme within the INDIA bloc, which both parties aim to implement upon coming to power.

Addressing reporters after the meeting at Kharge’s residence in Delhi, Sanjay Singh outlined the key points discussed during the interaction. "We deliberated on how all parties within the INDIA bloc could collaborate to formulate a common minimum programme. Additionally, we addressed concerns regarding the misuse of agencies against the opposition and emphasised the importance of safeguarding the constitution," he said.

The meeting also touched upon the development of a common manifesto, with Singh expressing optimism about reaching decisions soon.

"We are fully committed to supporting leaders within the INDIA bloc wherever necessary to ensure the effective implementation of our shared vision," he said.

Commenting on the BJP manifesto released on Sunday, Singh said: “You have a 10-year report card. What did you accomplish in 10 years? A manifesto shouldn't just be about promises... How much can people trust the manifesto? Did people receive 20 crore jobs? Did farmers get MSP? Was there a decline in inflation?"

Singh was released from Tihar Jail on April 2.

The Supreme Court granted bail to the AAP leader in the money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam after noting that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has no objection with Singh being released on bail.

The top court said that he will be released on such terms and conditions as may be fixed by the trial court, making it clear that the political leader will not make any public comment or speech in relation to his role in the pending case.

