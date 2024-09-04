AAP Leader Sanjay Singh Seeks Family Meeting for Arvind Kejriwal in Tihar Jail

In a significant development, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh has approached the Delhi High Court with a petition requesting permission for a family meeting with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is currently incarcerated in Tihar Jail. The petition, filed on behalf of Kejriwal, seeks to allow a family visit under the appropriate legal provisions. The matter has been brought before a bench led by Justice Neena Bansal Krishna. In response to Singh's petition, the bench has issued a notice to the jail authorities, seeking their response on the request. The court has scheduled the next hearing for September 9, when it will deliberate on whether to grant the requested family meeting.

The judicial custody of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a corruption case related to the alleged Delhi excise ends on September 3. Kejriwal’s bail plea, along with a plea challenging his arrest by the CBI, will be heard in the Supreme Court on September 5. The Aam Aadmi Party chief is the only key political leader who is behind bars in the case. As many as three accused in the case have been released on bail in the past month. Those granted bail by Supreme Court of India include former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) legislator K Kavitha and Vijay Nair, the former communication in-charge of Aam Aadmi Party. Sanjay Singh, another AAP leader who is also a Rajya Sabha member, was released on bail in April 2024.There are about 40 accused in the case on charges of money laundering by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the corruption filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Of these five, including Kejriwal, still remain in judicial custody.The investigation agencies have alleged that Arvind Kejriwal received the bribe from what they call ‘South Group’ in exchange for granting favours to them when the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy was being drafted. The Delhi Chief Minister is also accused by CBI of ensuring ₹90 lakh from the ‘bribe’ for 40 AAP candidates in the Goa assembly polls, 2022.